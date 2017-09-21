DGAP-DD: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. deutsch

2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 10:32








Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen


21.09.2017 / 10:30



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.































































































MELDUNG UND ÖFFENTLICHE BEKANNTGABE DER GESCHÄFTE VON PERSONEN, DIE FÜHRUNGSAUFGABEN WAHRNEHMEN, SOWIE IN ENGER BEZIEHUNG ZU IHNEN STEHENDEN PERSONEN
       
1. Angaben zu den personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name Thomas Landschreiber
 
2. Grund der Meldung
a) Position / Status CIO, Vorstand
b) Erstnotifikation / Änderung Erstnotifikation
 
3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name Corestate Capital Holding S.A.  
b) LEI 529900GNB86RB7HRX793   
 
4. Angaben zum Geschäft / zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung Aktie
  ISIN LU1296758029
b) Art des Geschäfts Kauf
c) Preis(e) und Volumen Preis(e) Volumen
54.021 EUR 54,021 EUR
d) Aggregierte Informationen  
- Aggregiertes Volumen  Not applicable
- Preis(e) Not applicable
e) Datum des Geschäfts 2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00
f) Ort des Geschäfts Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes
5 Angaben zum Geschäft / zu den Geschäften
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung Aktie
  ISIN LU1296758029
b) Art des Geschäfts Kauf
c) Preis(e) und Volumen Preis(e) Volumen
54.18796 EUR 108,375.92 EUR
54.12349 EUR 89,303.7585 EUR
d) Aggregierte Informationen  
- Aggregiertes Volumen EUR197,679.6785
- Preis(e) EUR54,158816
e) Datum des Geschäfts 2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00
f) Ort des Geschäfts Xetra, MIC XETR












21.09.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



37821  21.09.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum