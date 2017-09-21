







Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen





21.09.2017 / 10:30







Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





MELDUNG UND ÖFFENTLICHE BEKANNTGABE DER GESCHÄFTE VON PERSONEN, DIE FÜHRUNGSAUFGABEN WAHRNEHMEN, SOWIE IN ENGER BEZIEHUNG ZU IHNEN STEHENDEN PERSONEN









1.

Angaben zu den personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

a)

Name

Thomas Landschreiber



2.

Grund der Meldung

a)

Position / Status

CIO, Vorstand

b)

Erstnotifikation / Änderung

Erstnotifikation



3.

Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

a)

Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



b)

LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793





4.

Angaben zum Geschäft / zu den Geschäften

a)

Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Aktie



ISIN

LU1296758029

b)

Art des Geschäfts

Kauf

c)

Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

54.021 EUR

54,021 EUR

d)

Aggregierte Informationen



- Aggregiertes Volumen

Not applicable

- Preis(e)

Not applicable

e)

Datum des Geschäfts

2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00

f)

Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes

5

Angaben zum Geschäft / zu den Geschäften

a)

Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Aktie



ISIN

LU1296758029

b)

Art des Geschäfts

Kauf

c)

Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

54.18796 EUR

108,375.92 EUR

54.12349 EUR

89,303.7585 EUR

d)

Aggregierte Informationen



- Aggregiertes Volumen

EUR197,679.6785

- Preis(e)

EUR54,158816

e)

Datum des Geschäfts

2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00

f)

Ort des Geschäfts

Xetra, MIC XETR

























