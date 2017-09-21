DGAP-DD: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. english

2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 10:32








Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.09.2017 / 10:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.































































































NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Thomas Landschreiber
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 CIO, member of the management board
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.  
b) LEI5 529900GNB86RB7HRX793   
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6  Shares
  Identification code7 ISIN LU1296758029
b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR54.021 EUR54,021
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10  Not applicable
- Price11 Not applicable
e) Date of the transaction12 2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00
f) Place of the transaction13 Outside a trading venue
5 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6  Shares
  Identification code7 ISIN LU1296758029
b) Nature of the transaction8 Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR54.18796 EUR108,375.92
EUR54.12349 EUR89,303.7585
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10  EUR197,679.6785
- Price11 EUR54,158816
e) Date of the transaction12 2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00
f) Place of the transaction13 Xetra, MIC XETR












21.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37821  21.09.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum