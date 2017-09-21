







NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name1

Thomas Landschreiber



Reason for the notification

Position / status2

CIO, member of the management board

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.



LEI5

529900GNB86RB7HRX793





Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

ISIN LU1296758029

Nature of the transaction8

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR54.021

EUR54,021

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

Not applicable

- Price11

Not applicable

Date of the transaction12

2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00

Place of the transaction13

Outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Shares



Identification code7

ISIN LU1296758029

Nature of the transaction8

Acquisition of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR54.18796

EUR108,375.92

EUR54.12349

EUR89,303.7585

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume10

EUR197,679.6785

- Price11

EUR54,158816

Date of the transaction12

2017-09-19, UTC + 02.00

Place of the transaction13

Xetra, MIC XETR

























