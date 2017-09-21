DGAP-News: DEMIRE announces today the issue of a notice of redemption for its 2014/2019 corporate bond and the full repayment of expensive old liabilities
Langen, 21 September 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) today announced the issue of a notice of redemption for its 2014/2019 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A12T135). The funds used for the bond"s repayment stem from the successful placement of the unrated, unsecured 2017/2022 corporate bond in the amount of EUR 270 million with a 2.875 percent interest rate placed at substantially better conditions with institutional investors on 12 July 2017. The repayment of the redeemed 2014/2019 corporate bond is expected to take place on 21 November 2017 at 104 percent according to the bond"s terms and conditions. This redemption marks DEMIRE"s full repayment of old liabilities, as planned, using the proceeds from the initial placement of the new 2017/2022 corporate bond.
As previously announced on 18 September, DEMIRE raised additional principal of EUR 130 million at 101.25 percent of par value (equivalent to a yield of c. 2.6 %) from its 2017/2022 corporate bond. Among others, proceeds are to be used to repay expensive old liabilities (A/B notes) in the fourth quarter whose average interest rate is 4.4 percent. With this repayment, DEMIRE will have achieved a significant reduction in its average financing costs under its DEMIRE 2.0 programme within only a few months. Average financing costs following the repayment are projected to drop from a recent 4.1 percent p.a. as of the 30 June 2017 reporting date to 3.0 percent p.a. on a pro forma basis. In addition, operating cash flow is set to rise starting in 2018 as a result of the completion of refinancing in the amount of roughly EUR 18 million p.a.
