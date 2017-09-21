DGAP-Adhoc: Decheng Technology AG publishes result of first half-year 2017
2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 17:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Decheng Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Decheng Technology AG publishes result of first half-year 2017
Cologne, September 21, 2017. Decheng Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9; German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1YDDM; ticker symbol: 333), a Chinese manufacturer of polyurethane resin and additives, today announced the result for the first half of fiscal year 2017 (January 1 to June 30).
In the first 6 months of the financial period ended June 30, 2017, consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 44.3 million, representing an increase of 14.61 % compared to EUR 38.6 million for the same period of the financial period ended June 30, 2016. Gross profit in the first half of fiscal year 2017 amounted to EUR 15.3 million and has decreased by 2.89 % compared to the first half of 2016. This decrease is due to higher raw material costs. Profit after tax is EUR 10.1 million representing a decrease by 6.44 % as compared to previous year"s figures. The undiluted earnings per share in the 2017 half-year period were EUR 0.33 as compared to EUR 0.35 in the same period in 2016. Total comprehensive income for the financial year after exchange translation differences increased by 12.03% from EUR 7.0 million in the first half-year 2016 to EUR 7.8 million in the first half-year 2017.
Total assets amounted to EUR 61.8 million as of June 30, 2017 and showed an increase of 8.9 million from 52.8 million as at December 31, 2016. Total current assets increased from 50.5 million as at December 31, 2016 to EUR 59.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents rose from EUR 39.9 million to 47.4 million. Equity increased by EUR 7.8 million from EUR 39.1 million to EUR 46.9 million while current liabilities rose from 13.7 million by EUR 1.2 million to EUR 14.8 million.
Decheng Technology AG"s half-year report will be released on September 29, 2017 on the Company"s website www.dechengtechnology.com > Investor Relations > Downloads.
Contact:
VPC Group
Frankfurt Branch
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
+49 69 175371963
ir@dechengtechnology.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Decheng Technology AG
|Martin-Luther-Platz 26
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-78179033
|E-mail:
|contact@dechengtechnology.com
|Internet:
|www.dechengtechnology.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YDDM9
|WKN:
|A1YDDM
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
611879 21-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
