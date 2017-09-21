DGAP-AFR: Decheng Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 17:24





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Decheng Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Decheng Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.09.2017 / 17:24


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Decheng Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 29, 2017
German: http://de.dechengtechnology.com/downloads/
English: http://dechengtechnology.com/downloads/













21.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




611923  21.09.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=611923&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum