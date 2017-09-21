DGAP-News: Humabs BioMed: Data on Novel Bi-specific Antibody to Treat Zika Virus Infection Published in "Cell"
2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 18:00
DGAP-News: Humabs BioMed SA / Key word(s): Scientific publication/Study results
Data on Novel Bi-specific Antibody to Treat Zika Virus Infection Published in "Cell"
Bellinzona, Switzerland and Singapore, September 21, 2017 - The journal Cell today published data with a bi-specific antibody against Zika virus infection. The article is entitled, "A Human Bi-specific Antibody against Zika Virus with High Therapeutic Potential." The study"s co-senior authors are Luca Varani, PhD, Group Leader, Structural Biology, Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB); Shee Mei Lok, PhD, Associate Professor, Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS) and Davide Corti, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Humabs BioMed. The publication is accessible here: http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)31051-6.
The interaction between virus and antibody was elucidated by a combination of experimental and computational techniques to understand how FIT-1 blocks the infection cycle. The work took advantage of a recently acquired IRB NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) machine, the IRB being one of the very few laboratories where high resolution magnetic resonance is used to characterize antibodies.
The laboratory of Associate Professor Shee-Mei Lok at Duke-NUS used electron microscopy imaging at liquid nitrogen temperature to examine the binding effect of the ZKA190 antibody to the Zika virus under high magnification. ZKA190 was observed to break the surface structure of the Zika virus particle, thus explaining its high potency in clearing the virus.
The therapeutic potential of FIT-1 was evaluated in vivo by administering three different doses (15, 5 and 1 mg/kg) at three different time points (one, two and three days post infection). While all doses provided protection against infection, the highest dose (15 mg/kg) had survival rates of 100% with no signs of morbidity, even when treatment was given three days post infection. No viral escape was detected at any of the dose levels at the measured time point of five days post infection.
"Zika virus infection has turned into a public health threat, particularly due to its association with severe congenital birth defects. The development of an effective vaccine to prevent Zika virus infection poses some risks, and it is important to develop new and alternative approaches," said Davide Corti, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Humabs BioMed, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology Inc. "The preclinical data published with FIT-1 bi-specific antibody show early signs of efficacy. We plan to conduct further experiments to determine FIT-1"s effectiveness in blocking fetal infection. We also hope to explore alternative delivery mechanisms for the antibody that could make it more cost effective and thus more accessible to the parts of the world most in need of cures for this disease."
Associate Prof Shee-Mei Lok from Duke-NUS added: "The FIT-1 antibody has potential to be developed as a therapeutic for the treatment and prevention of Zika virus infection in adults and pregnant women. Hopefully, clinical trials can be accelerated so that the FIT-1 antibody may be used in future outbreaks, as well as to tackle emergency cases of Zika infection in pregnant women."
About the study authors
Humabs BioMed, a subsidiary of Vir Biotechnology, Inc., San Francisco, California, is based in Switzerland and is focused on discovering and developing fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat serious infections.
The Duke-NUS Medical School (Duke-NUS, 杜克 － 新加坡国立大学医学院) was established in 2005 as a strategic collaboration between the Duke University School of Medicine, located in North Carolina, USA, and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Duke-NUS offers a graduate-entry, 4-year MD (Doctor of Medicine) training program based on the unique Duke model of education, with one year dedicated to independent study and research projects of a basic science or clinical nature. Duke-NUS also offers MD/PhD and PhD programmes. Duke-NUS has five Signature Research Programs: Cancer and Stem Cell Biology, Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders, Emerging Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders, and Health Services and Systems Research.
Duke-NUS and SingHealth have established a strategic partnership in academic medicine that will guide and promote the future of medicine, tapping on and combining the collective strengths of SingHealth"s clinical expertise and Duke-NUS" biomedical sciences research and medical education capabilities.
For more information, please visit www.duke-nus.edu.sg
The Institute for Research in Biomedicine
611917 21.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]