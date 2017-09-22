DGAP-AFR: Webac Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.09.2017 / 12:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Webac Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2017
German: http://www.webac-ag.com/finanzdaten.html













Language: English
Company: Webac Holding AG

Rosenheimer Str. 12

81669 München

Germany
Internet: www.webac-ag.com





 
