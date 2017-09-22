DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. szeptember 22., péntek, 12:19





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


22.09.2017 / 12:19


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 19, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 19, 2017
German: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-q3-mitteilung
English: http://www.sap.com/investors/sap-2017-q3-statement













22.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




612135  22.09.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=612135&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum