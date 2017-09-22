DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SAP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SAP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
612135 22.09.2017
