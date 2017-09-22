

Änderung im Vorstand der Aves One AG



Hamburg, 22. September 2017 - Herr Henrik Christiansen hat sein Amt als Vorstand der Aves One AG aus persönlichen Gründen zum Ablauf des 31. Oktober 2017 niedergelegt. Der Aufsichtsrat dankt Herrn Christiansen für seinen Beitrag zum Wachstum der Aves One AG. Der Vorstand der Aves One AG wird ab November 2017 aus den beiden Vorständen Peter Kampf und Jürgen Bauer bestehen.



www.avesone.com



Kontakt



Aves One AG



Jürgen Bauer, Vorstand



T +49 (40) 696 528 350



F +49 (40) 696 528 359



E ir@avesone.com















