DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Änderung im Vorstand der Aves One AG

2017. szeptember 22., péntek, 15:06





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


Aves One AG: Änderung im Vorstand der Aves One AG


22.09.2017 / 15:06 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Änderung im Vorstand der Aves One AG

Hamburg, 22. September 2017 - Herr Henrik Christiansen hat sein Amt als Vorstand der Aves One AG aus persönlichen Gründen zum Ablauf des 31. Oktober 2017 niedergelegt. Der Aufsichtsrat dankt Herrn Christiansen für seinen Beitrag zum Wachstum der Aves One AG. Der Vorstand der Aves One AG wird ab November 2017 aus den beiden Vorständen Peter Kampf und Jürgen Bauer bestehen.



Weitere Informationen: www.avesone.com



Kontakt

Aves One AG

Jürgen Bauer, Vorstand

T +49 (40) 696 528 350

F +49 (40) 696 528 359

E ir@avesone.com









22.09.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Telefon: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-Mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hannover; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



612195  22.09.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=612195&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum