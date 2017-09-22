DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG: Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG

Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG

Hamburg, 22 September 2017 - Mr. Henrik Christiansen has resigned his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Aves One AG for personal reasons, with effect at the end of 31 October 2017. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Christiansen for his contribution to the growth of Aves One AG. From November 2017 onwards, the Board of Directors of Aves One AG will consist of two Board Members, Peter Kampf and Juergen Bauer.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact

Aves One AG

Juergen Bauer, Management Board

Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350

Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359

E-mail ir@avesone.com









Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
