

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Aves One AG: Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG





22-Sep-2017 / 15:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in the Management Board of Aves One AG



Hamburg, 22 September 2017 - Mr. Henrik Christiansen has resigned his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Aves One AG for personal reasons, with effect at the end of 31 October 2017. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Christiansen for his contribution to the growth of Aves One AG. From November 2017 onwards, the Board of Directors of Aves One AG will consist of two Board Members, Peter Kampf and Juergen Bauer.



More information: www.avesone.com



Contact



Aves One AG



Juergen Bauer, Management Board



Tel.: +49 (40) 696 528 350



Fax: +49 (40) 696 528 359



E-mail ir@avesone.com















22-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



