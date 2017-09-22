

of Schaltbau Holding AG, München



WKN 717030 - ISIN DE0007170300



Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely



Dr. Albrecht Köhler contributing comprehensive industry expertise



Chairperson of the Group"s Works Council Herbert Treutinger familiar with Schaltbau organization and processes



Supervisory Board henceforth staffed according to the Articles of Incorporation with six members



Chairperson (Dr. Ralph Heck) and Deputy Chairperson (Helmut Meyer) remain unchanged



Munich (Germany), September 22, 2017. Schaltbau Holding AG, an internationally leading supplier of future-oriented transportation technology, expanded its Supervisory Board by Judicial Order of September 13, 2017 to six members (thereof two employee representatives), as stipulated by the Articles of Incorporation, after only four members had belonged to that body since June 2017 due to resignations.



The shareholders" representatives will be strengthened by the renowned industry expert Dr. Albrecht Köhler. Dr. Köhler was an operative member of the Executive Team at Knorr Bremse AG from 2000 to 2014 and in that function in particular responsible for "Mass Transit." Moreover, he compiled during several executive positions comprehensive experience in the automotive sector, which is gaining more importance for the Schaltbau Group.



To enhance the employee representatives, the Competent Judge ordered the Chairperson of the Group"s Works Council, Herbert Treutinger, to the Board. He has been employed at Group company Schaltbau GmbH since 1990, and has taken the responsibility of Chairperson of the Works Council at the Velden Plant since 1994.



The Supervisory Board continues to be chaired by Dr. Ralph Heck (Deputy: Mr Helmut Meyer).









Contact:



Christian Schunck



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Schaltbau Holding AG



Hollerithstraße 5



81829 München



Germany



T +49 89 93005 209



