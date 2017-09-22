DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely

Schaltbau Holding AG: Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely


Corporate News

of Schaltbau Holding AG, München

WKN 717030 - ISIN DE0007170300

Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely

  • Dr. Albrecht Köhler contributing comprehensive industry expertise

  • Chairperson of the Group"s Works Council Herbert Treutinger familiar with Schaltbau organization and processes

  • Supervisory Board henceforth staffed according to the Articles of Incorporation with six members

  • Chairperson (Dr. Ralph Heck) and Deputy Chairperson (Helmut Meyer) remain unchanged


Munich (Germany), September 22, 2017. Schaltbau Holding AG, an internationally leading supplier of future-oriented transportation technology, expanded its Supervisory Board by Judicial Order of September 13, 2017 to six members (thereof two employee representatives), as stipulated by the Articles of Incorporation, after only four members had belonged to that body since June 2017 due to resignations.

The shareholders" representatives will be strengthened by the renowned industry expert Dr. Albrecht Köhler. Dr. Köhler was an operative member of the Executive Team at Knorr Bremse AG from 2000 to 2014 and in that function in particular responsible for "Mass Transit." Moreover, he compiled during several executive positions comprehensive experience in the automotive sector, which is gaining more importance for the Schaltbau Group.

To enhance the employee representatives, the Competent Judge ordered the Chairperson of the Group"s Works Council, Herbert Treutinger, to the Board. He has been employed at Group company Schaltbau GmbH since 1990, and has taken the responsibility of Chairperson of the Works Council at the Velden Plant since 1994.

The Supervisory Board continues to be chaired by Dr. Ralph Heck (Deputy: Mr Helmut Meyer).




Contact:

Christian Schunck

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 München

Germany

T +49 89 93005 209

schunck@schaltbau.de












Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 318
E-mail: schunck@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbau.de
ISIN: DE0007170300
WKN: 717030
Indices: Prime Standard
Prime Standard





 
