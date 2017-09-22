DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely
2017. szeptember 22., péntek, 16:19
DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Corporate News
of Schaltbau Holding AG, München
WKN 717030 - ISIN DE0007170300
Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Group again staffed completely
Munich (Germany), September 22, 2017. Schaltbau Holding AG, an internationally leading supplier of future-oriented transportation technology, expanded its Supervisory Board by Judicial Order of September 13, 2017 to six members (thereof two employee representatives), as stipulated by the Articles of Incorporation, after only four members had belonged to that body since June 2017 due to resignations.
The shareholders" representatives will be strengthened by the renowned industry expert Dr. Albrecht Köhler. Dr. Köhler was an operative member of the Executive Team at Knorr Bremse AG from 2000 to 2014 and in that function in particular responsible for "Mass Transit." Moreover, he compiled during several executive positions comprehensive experience in the automotive sector, which is gaining more importance for the Schaltbau Group.
To enhance the employee representatives, the Competent Judge ordered the Chairperson of the Group"s Works Council, Herbert Treutinger, to the Board. He has been employed at Group company Schaltbau GmbH since 1990, and has taken the responsibility of Chairperson of the Works Council at the Velden Plant since 1994.
The Supervisory Board continues to be chaired by Dr. Ralph Heck (Deputy: Mr Helmut Meyer).
Contact:
Christian Schunck
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 München
Germany
T +49 89 93005 209
schunck@schaltbau.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaltbau Holding AG
|Hollerithstraße 5
|81829 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 209
|Fax:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 318
|E-mail:
|schunck@schaltbau.de
|Internet:
|www.schaltbau.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007170300
|WKN:
|717030
|Indices:
|Prime Standard
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
612225 22.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]