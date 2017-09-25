DGAP-Ad-hoc: Air Berlin PLC / Key word(s): Disposal





Air Berlin resolves the continuation of the negotiations with Deutsche Lufhansa and easyJet as selected bidders

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)

London, 25 September 2017 - Following the decision on 21 September 2017 by the preliminary creditors" committees appointed by the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg in respect of Air Berlin PLC and Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG, which both are currently subject to preliminary debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings, also the Board of Directors of Air Berlin PLC has resolved today that, with respect to the disposal of the air transport activities, negotiations shall be continued with (in alphabetical order) Deutsche Lufthansa AG and easyJet Airline Company Limited as selected bidders until 12 October 2017 and that partial disposals shall also be considered.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Air Berlin PLC has resolved that, with respect to the other business units of the Air Berlin group, the sales negotiations with further bidders shall be continued.

Friedrich Floto, Senior Vice President Group Finance & Investor Relations



Email: ir@airberlin.com

