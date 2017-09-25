DGAP-News: Ahlers AG: Forecast of largely stable revenues and slightly higher earnings confirmed for full year 2016/17. Sales revenues decline in third quarter due to shift from fixed to consignment business and later delivery of the autumn/winter merchandise.
2017. szeptember 25., hétfő, 14:53
DGAP-News: Ahlers AG / Key word(s): 9-month figures/Forecast
- Forecast of largely stable revenues and slightly higher earnings confirmed for full year 2016/17
- Sales revenues decline in third quarter due to shift from fixed to consignment business and later delivery of the autumn/winter merchandise
More than half of this shortfall in revenues had been offset already in the first three weeks of September. Due to the shift in revenues, earnings also remained below the prior year level at the nine-month stage. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined by 23 percent to EUR 6.7 million, while earnings after taxes were down by 20 percent to EUR 4.1 million.
The Management Board has confirmed the forecast for the full fiscal year 2016/17. Continued operations should grow by about 2 percent, with total revenues projected to remain more or less stable. Consolidated earnings after taxes are expected to be slightly higher than in the previous year (2015/16: EUR 2.5 million).
All figures are preliminary. The final figures for the third quarter of 2016/17 will be published on October 11, 2017.
