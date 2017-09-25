DGAP-NVR: GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GRENKE AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


GRENKE AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


25.09.2017 / 16:06


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 24 May 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

44313102













Language: English
