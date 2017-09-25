DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp resolves to increase capital stock by 10 percent
2017. szeptember 25., hétfő, 18:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
thyssenkrupp resolves to increase capital stock by 10 percent
On September 25, 2017, the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG with the approval of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board resolved in accordance with the authorization under Art. 5, par. 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company to increase the capital stock of thyssenkrupp AG by a nominal 144,880,112.64 euros, corresponding to 10 percent of the current capital stock, by issuing 56,593,794 new no par bearer shares in the Company and to exclude subscription rights.
The share issue will be carried out today via an accelerated bookbuilding process in which the new shares will be offered by selected banks to German and international institutional investors without a prospectus. BNP PARIBAS, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and J.P. Morgan Securities plc have been mandated to carry out the transactions. The new shares are to be listed on the Frankfurt/Main and Düsseldorf stock exchanges. The placement price and the proceeds from the issue will be announced after the price has been determined.
Notice:
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Alexander Wilke
Head of Communications
T: +49-201-844-536043
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
612463 25-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
