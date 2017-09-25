DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action





thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp resolves to increase capital stock by 10 percent





25-Sep-2017 / 18:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Ad hoc statement in accordance with Art. 17 MAR, dated September 25, 2017

thyssenkrupp resolves to increase capital stock by 10 percent

On September 25, 2017, the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG with the approval of the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board resolved in accordance with the authorization under Art. 5, par. 5 of the Articles of Association of the Company to increase the capital stock of thyssenkrupp AG by a nominal 144,880,112.64 euros, corresponding to 10 percent of the current capital stock, by issuing 56,593,794 new no par bearer shares in the Company and to exclude subscription rights.

The share issue will be carried out today via an accelerated bookbuilding process in which the new shares will be offered by selected banks to German and international institutional investors without a prospectus. BNP PARIBAS, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft and J.P. Morgan Securities plc have been mandated to carry out the transactions. The new shares are to be listed on the Frankfurt/Main and Düsseldorf stock exchanges. The placement price and the proceeds from the issue will be announced after the price has been determined.

Notice:



This release is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Neither this release nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. In particular, this release also does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. thyssenkrupp AG does not intend to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America. The distribution of this release and the offer and sale of securities of thyssenkrupp AG may be legally restricted in certain jurisdictions. Persons reading this release should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions.

