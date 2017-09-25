DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp hat erfolgreich neue Aktien in Höhe von 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals zu 24,30 Euro je Aktie platziert
2017. szeptember 25., hétfő, 22:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung/Kapitalmaßnahme
Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR, 25. September 2017
thyssenkrupp hat erfolgreich neue Aktien in Höhe von 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals zu 24,30 Euro je Aktie platziert
Hinweis:
Kontakt:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: 0201-844-536464
Alexander Wilke
Head of Communications
T: 0201-844-536043
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-Mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indizes:
|DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
612785 25.09.2017 CET/CEST
