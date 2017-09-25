

Ad-hoc-Meldung nach Art. 17 MAR, 25. September 2017



thyssenkrupp hat erfolgreich neue Aktien in Höhe von 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals zu 24,30 Euro je Aktie platziert







Die thyssenkrupp AG hat die am 25. September 2017 angekündigte Erhöhung des Grundkapitals um 144.880.112,64 Euro entsprechend 10 Prozent des Grundkapitals in einem "Accelerated Bookbuilding"-Verfahren erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Die neu ausgegebenen 56.593.794 Stückaktien der thyssenkrupp AG sind zu einem Preis von 24,30 Euro pro Stückaktie bei deutschen und internationalen institutionellen Investoren platziert worden. Die Platzierung führt zu einem Bruttoerlös von 1.375.229.194,20 Euro.



Hinweis:



Diese Meldung ist eine Pflichtmitteilung nach Art. 17 MAR. Weder diese Mitteilung noch die darin enthaltenen Informationen stellen ein Angebot zur Veräußerung oder eine Aufforderung zu einem Angebot zum Erwerb von Wertpapieren dar. Insbesondere stellt diese Mitteilung auch kein Angebot oder eine Aufforderung zu einem Angebot zum Erwerb von Wertpapieren in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika dar. Die hierin erwähnten Wertpapiere wurden und werden nicht gemäß den Bestimmungen des U.S. Securities Act von 1933 in seiner geltenden Fassung registriert und dürfen in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika nicht angeboten bzw. veräußert werden, es sei denn, sie werden gemäß den Bestimmungen des U.S. Securities Act von 1933 registriert oder sind von diesen Registrierungsbestimmungen ausgenommen. Die thyssenkrupp AG beabsichtigt nicht, ein öffentliches Angebot von Aktien in den Vereinigten Staaten durchzuführen. Die Verbreitung dieser Mitteilung sowie ein Angebot und Verkauf von Wertpapieren der thyssenkrupp AG können nach bestimmten Rechtsordnungen gesetzlich eingeschränkt sein. Personen, die diese Mitteilung lesen, sollten sich über solche Einschränkungen informieren und sie beachten.









Kontakt:



Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck



Head of Investor Relations



T: 0201-844-536464





Alexander Wilke



Head of Communications



T: 0201-844-536043













