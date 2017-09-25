DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: thyssenkrupp has successfully placed new shares corresponding to 10 percent of the capital stock at 24.30 euros per share
2017. szeptember 25., hétfő, 22:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Ad hoc statement in accordance with Art. 17 MAR, September 25, 2017
thyssenkrupp has successfully placed new shares corresponding to 10 percent of the capital stock at 24.30 euros per share
Notice:
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Alexander Wilke
Head of Communications
T: +49-201-844-536043
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|info@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
612785 25-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
