Ad hoc statement in accordance with Art. 17 MAR, September 25, 2017



thyssenkrupp has successfully placed new shares corresponding to 10 percent of the capital stock at 24.30 euros per share







thyssenkrupp AG has successfully completed the capital increase announced on September 25, 2017 by 144,880,112.64 euros, corresponding to 10 percent of the capital stock, in an accelerated bookbuilding process. The newly issued 56,593,794 no par shares in thyssenkrupp AG were placed with German and international institutional investors at a price of 24.30 euros per share. The placement results in a gross proceed of 1,375,229,194.20 euros.



This release is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Neither this release nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. In particular, this release also does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. thyssenkrupp AG does not intend to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America. The distribution of this release and the offer and sale of securities of thyssenkrupp AG may be legally restricted in certain jurisdictions. Persons reading this release should inform themselves of and comply with such restrictions.









T: +49-201-844-536043 Contact:Dr. Claus EhrenbeckHead of Investor RelationsT: +49-201-844-536464Alexander WilkeHead of CommunicationsT: +49-201-844-536043













