1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Albert Büll Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Herr

First name:

Albert

Last name(s):

Büll

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Capital Stage AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.2393 EUR





336922.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.2393 EUR





336922.2000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



