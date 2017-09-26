DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: September 29, 2017

German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100178&conid=0&sid=5f3696354debcbff871a9568dd89aa49

English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100275&conid=0&sid=5f3696354debcbff871a9568dd89aa49





