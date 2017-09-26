DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


26.09.2017 / 18:10


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on September 22, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 18 sep 2017

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers





































































































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 432.171,00 432.171,00 Real Real Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.) Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 122.200,00 122.200,00 Real Real Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management International) Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.012,00 3.011,97 Real Real Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.) Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 560.511,00 560.511,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) Physical Delivery
Forward contract 523.571,00 523.571,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) In Cash
Forward contract 56.487,00 56.487,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC) In Cash
Contract for difference 70.947,00 70.947,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC) In Cash
Ordinary share 1.011.226,00 1.011.226,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.776,00 3.863.776,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical Delivery
Option 3.037.161,00 3.037.161,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) Physical Delivery
Swap 578.022,00 578.022,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) In Cash
Convertible bond 178.700,00 178.700,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International) Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 43.468,00 43.468,00 Potential Potential Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC) Physical Delivery

 

Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 4,54 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,24 % 4,30 %
Voting rights 4,54 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,24 % 4,30 %

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
26.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
