The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on September 22, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 18 sep 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

432.171,00

432.171,00

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

122.200,00

122.200,00

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management International)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

560.511,00

560.511,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

523.571,00

523.571,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

In Cash

Forward contract

56.487,00

56.487,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Contract for difference

70.947,00

70.947,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Ordinary share

1.011.226,00

1.011.226,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.776,00

3.863.776,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery

Option

3.037.161,00

3.037.161,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery

Swap

578.022,00

578.022,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Convertible bond

178.700,00

178.700,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

43.468,00

43.468,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,54 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,24 %

4,30 %

Voting rights

4,54 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,24 %

4,30 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=49545