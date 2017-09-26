DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Agreement





E.ON SE: E.ON SE has reached agreement with Fortum Corporation according to which E.ON has the right to tender its remaining Uniper stake in the course of a Public Takeover Offer by Fortum in early 2018





26-Sep-2017 / 18:17 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





E.ON SE has reached agreement with Fortum Corporation according to which E.ON has the right to tender its remaining Uniper stake in the course of a Public Takeover Offer by Fortum in early 2018

Fortum is announcing its intention in accordance with §10 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act to launch a voluntary Public Takeover Offer (the "Offer"), comprising a cash offer to all Uniper shareholders with a total value of EUR 22 per share. The Offer will not have a minimum acceptance condition.

Fortum and E.ON today signed an agreement under which E.ON has the right to decide to tender its Uniper stake into the Offer in early 2018 at the same total value per share as offered to all shareholders. Should E.ON exercise its right to tender, the total value received by E.ON for its Uniper stake would be expected to be EUR 3.76 billion. The agreement further provides that, if E.ON does not tender its Uniper stake, Fortum will have the right to sell to E.ON any Uniper shares acquired in connection with the Offer and in addition receive a compensation payment from E.ON.

Contact:Alexander KarnickHead of Investor RelationsT +49 201 184 2838alexander.karnick@eon.comBarbara SchädlerSenior Vice PresidentCommunications & Political AffairsT +49 201 184 4240barbara.schaedler@eon.com