Ismaning, September 26, 2017 - The Management Board of Constantin Medien AG has decided to terminate all legal disputes at Swiss courts with the affiliated company Highlight Communications AG within the scope and as part of an overall pacification of the significant disputes with Highlight Communications AG, Highlight Event and Entertainment AG as well as Stella Finanz AG. The resolution of the Management Board was enacted after a diligent, comprehensive and critical review of the objectives pursued with the legal disputes and their prospects of success from a current perspective. This is carried out in order to relieve the Company, both financially and operationally, and to entirely re-concentrate the resources on focusing the operational business activities.

Highlight Communications AG has agreed to reverse the foundation structures installed as means of defense against hostile takeovers, which had been granted options for the temporary purchase of the majority of the common shares and particularly the voting rights in TEAM group as well as Constantin Film AG.

No further legal proceedings are taken against the execution of the capital increase at Highlight Communications AG resolved in June 2017, through which the stake of Constantin Medien AG will be reduced from currently circa 43.6 percent to circa 32.7 percent after register entry (taking into account the repayment of a loan of Stella Finanz AG by transfer of shares of Constantin Medien AG in Highlight Communications AG).

The Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG has approved the termination of these legal disputes with Highlight Communications AG.

