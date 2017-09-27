DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution. Constantin Medien will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications
2017. szeptember 26., kedd, 23:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Key word: Legal Matter
Constantin Medien AG:
Constantin Medien AG will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG
Highlight Communications AG has agreed to reverse the foundation structures installed as means of defense against hostile takeovers, which had been granted options for the temporary purchase of the majority of the common shares and particularly the voting rights in TEAM group as well as Constantin Film AG.
No further legal proceedings are taken against the execution of the capital increase at Highlight Communications AG resolved in June 2017, through which the stake of Constantin Medien AG will be reduced from currently circa 43.6 percent to circa 32.7 percent after register entry (taking into account the repayment of a loan of Stella Finanz AG by transfer of shares of Constantin Medien AG in Highlight Communications AG).
The Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG has approved the termination of these legal disputes with Highlight Communications AG.
About Constantin Medien AG:
Contact:
Frank Elsner Kommunikation für Unternehmen GmbH, Phone: +49 (0) 5404 - 91 92 0,
Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Phone: +49
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
613089 26-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
