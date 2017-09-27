DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment





EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct





Strategic share acquisition strengthens news business in the US





Munich - September 27, 2017



EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) has acquired close to 10% of the shares in Issuer Direct Corporation (USA), thereby reinforcing its long-term cooperation with the owner of the fourth-largest US news service, Accesswire.





Founded in 2006, Issuer Direct (IDSR) is a leading communications and compliance provider with a focus on listed companies in the US and UK, and currently has over 2,000 customers. Its product portfolio includes both cloud-based software solutions to meet regulatory publishing and compliance requirements, as well as other investor relations services. Since its entry into the US market, EQS Group has had a cooperation agreement with Accesswire for the dissemination of company communications.

EQS Group has acquired 291,916 shares in Issuer Direct Corporation and now holds 9.88% of the outstanding shares. The stake serves to underpin a long-term cooperation. A further increase in the stake is currently not planned. The purchase price was $3.64 million and shares were purchased at market price over the stock exchange. Issuer Direct is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has approximately 65 employees.

Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of EQS Group AG: "With our strategic investment in Issuer Direct Corporation, we are aiming to strengthen our existing partnership with Accesswire, and to create a solid foundation for the expansion of our US business."

Issuer Direct Corporation generated approximately $12 million in revenues in the 2016 financial year. EBITDA was $3.1 million. Accesswire has 1,200 customers and expects an increase to 2,500 customers in the next two years. IDSR is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

More information:

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.

The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.

EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs more than 350 professionals globally.

Contact:

André Marques



Head of Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 89-21029833



Mobile: +49 175-5250009



Email.:andre.marques@eqs.com