DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
Munich - September 27, 2017
EQS Group has acquired 291,916 shares in Issuer Direct Corporation and now holds 9.88% of the outstanding shares. The stake serves to underpin a long-term cooperation. A further increase in the stake is currently not planned. The purchase price was $3.64 million and shares were purchased at market price over the stock exchange. Issuer Direct is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has approximately 65 employees.
Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of EQS Group AG: "With our strategic investment in Issuer Direct Corporation, we are aiming to strengthen our existing partnership with Accesswire, and to create a solid foundation for the expansion of our US business."
Issuer Direct Corporation generated approximately $12 million in revenues in the 2016 financial year. EBITDA was $3.1 million. Accesswire has 1,200 customers and expects an increase to 2,500 customers in the next two years. IDSR is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
More information:
About EQS Group
EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS"s products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally.
The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company"s website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider.
EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world"s key financial markets. The group employs more than 350 professionals globally.
613269 27.09.2017
