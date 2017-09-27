DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2017

German: http://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/





