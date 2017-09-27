DGAP-AFR: Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. szeptember 27., szerda, 10:33





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Greiffenberger AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Greiffenberger AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.09.2017 / 10:33


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Greiffenberger AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2017
German: http://www.greiffenberger.de/berichte/













27.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Greiffenberger AG

Eberlestraße 28

86157 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.greiffenberger.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




613353  27.09.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=613353&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum