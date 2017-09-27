DGAP-Adhoc: EVN AG: EVN undertakes changes to management - New chief technical officer is appointed, spokesperson chosen
2017. szeptember 27., szerda, 10:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
In today"s meeting, the supervisory board of EVN AG prematurely ended the management tenure of Dipl. Ing. Dr. Peter Layr as of 30 September 2017 and simultaneously appointed Dipl. Ing. Franz Mittermayer as of 1 October 2017 as chief technical officer. His tenure will end on 30 September 2022. After the current spokesperson, Dipl. Ing. Dr. Layr, asked for his management tenure to be prematurely ended as of 30 September 2017, a solicitation to fill such position was initiated in accordance with the Austrian law governing the filling of positions.
In addition, the supervisory board appointed Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz as spokesperson of the EVN management board, also as of 1 October 2017.
Contact:
Gerald Reidinger
Head of Controlling and Investor Relations
Phone: +43 2236 200-12698
E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at
Stefan Zach
Head of Information and Communication
Phone: +43 2236 200-12294
E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-2236-200-12294
|E-mail:
|info@evn.at
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|ISIN:
|AT0000741053
|WKN:
|074105
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
613339 27-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
