In today"s meeting, the supervisory board of EVN AG prematurely ended the management tenure of Dipl. Ing. Dr. Peter Layr as of 30 September 2017 and simultaneously appointed Dipl. Ing. Franz Mittermayer as of 1 October 2017 as chief technical officer. His tenure will end on 30 September 2022. After the current spokesperson, Dipl. Ing. Dr. Layr, asked for his management tenure to be prematurely ended as of 30 September 2017, a solicitation to fill such position was initiated in accordance with the Austrian law governing the filling of positions.







In addition, the supervisory board appointed Mag. Stefan Szyszkowitz as spokesperson of the EVN management board, also as of 1 October 2017.







