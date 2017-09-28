DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Société Générale Effekten GmbH / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Société Générale Effekten GmbH: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





27.09.2017 / 14:03





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Société Générale Effekten GmbH hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 18, 2017

German: http://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/publications/legaldocuments.html?type=ACCOUNT&year=2017

English: http://www.sg-zertifikate.de/de/service/publications/legaldocuments.html?type=ACCOUNT&year=2017





