27.09.2017 / 16:22





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 19 September 2017 until and including 26 September

2017, a number of 201,196 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

19.09.2017

34,500

174.3079

20.09.2017

36,100

174.5203

21.09.2017

22,500

176.8665

22.09.2017

33,500

176.9448

25.09.2017

30,460

177.5467

26.09.2017

44,136

176.1846

































The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 26 September 2017 amounts to 2,250,315 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 27 September 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

