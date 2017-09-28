

DGAP-News: Nidda Healthcare Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Bain Capital and Cinven announce appointment of five new Supervisory Board members at STADA





27.09.2017 / 16:52







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr Günter von Au elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Representatives of Bain Capital and Cinven to also join the Supervisory Board





Frankfurt / Munich, 27 September 2017 - Bain Capital and Cinven announce that the registry court in Frankfurt has appointed five new Supervisory Board members at STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or "the Group") effective today. The new members have replaced five former Supervisory Board members, including the Chairman, who resigned effective 25 September 2017.





Bain Capital and Cinven are pleased that Dr Günter von Au, the former Chief Executive Officer of Süd-Chemie AG, has joined the Supervisory Board of STADA. Dr von Au currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss chemicals group Clariant AG. He was CEO of Süd-Chemie AG from 2004 until 2012 and previously held leadership positions at Wacker Chemie AG for many years. In today"s constitutive session of the Supervisory Board, Dr von Au was elected Chairman.





In addition, the court appointed representatives of the majority shareholders Bain Capital and Cinven to the Supervisory Board of STADA. Dr Michael Siefke, Managing Director in charge of Germany, and Benjamin Kunstler, Principal co-heading the European Healthcare sector team, will join the Supervisory Board on behalf of Bain Capital. Cinven will be represented by Bruno Schick, Partner and Head of Cinven Germany and Central Europe and Jan-Nicolas Garbe, Principal in the Healthcare sector team. Dr Eric Cornut as well as the employee representatives Jens Steegers (Deputy Chairman), Halil Duru and Dr Ute Pantke continue to serve on the Supervisory Board.





Michael Siefke and Bruno Schick said: "We are delighted that Dr von Au has agreed to join the Supervisory Board of STADA as its new Chairman. His eminent track record in senior leadership positions will be of great value for the company. Dr von Au is a widely recognised business leader who, together with the new management team, will foster a culture of positive momentum, collaboration and respect at STADA."





Dr Günter von Au, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STADA, said: "I very much look forward to working together with the new management team and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. STADA is set for a course of significant and very exciting change. I am determined to contribute significantly to support STADA"s leadership team and its highly qualified employees in reaching the Group"s ambitious strategic goals."







Media contacts:







For Bain Capital



Hazel Stevenson



T +44 (0) 20 375 74 989



M +44 (0) 798 600 97 20



E hazel.stevenson@camarco.co.uk







Ed Gascoigne-Pees



T +44 (0) 20 375 74 984



M +44 (0) 788 400 19 49



E ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk











For Cinven



Vanessa Maydon



T +44 (0) 20 766 13325



M +44 (0) 7802 961 902



E vanessa.maydon@cinven.com







Lutz Golsch



T +49 69 92037 110



M +49 173 651 7710



E lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com











About Bain Capital Private Equity:



Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital"s global team of approximately 220 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Munich, Melbourne, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo and has made investments in more than 300 companies to date. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity and venture capital, managing approximately USD 75 billion in total and leveraging the firm"s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.



For more information, visit







About Cinven:



Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class European and global companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in key locations including: Frankfurt, London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Hong Kong, and New York. Since 1988, Cinven funds have invested in 120 companies worth around EUR90 billion. Today Cinven has more than EUR15 billion in assets under management. Cinven takes a responsible strategic approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.



For more information, please visit Frankfurt / Munich, 27 September 2017 - Bain Capital and Cinven announce that the registry court in Frankfurt has appointed five new Supervisory Board members at STADA Arzneimittel AG ("STADA" or "the Group") effective today. The new members have replaced five former Supervisory Board members, including the Chairman, who resigned effective 25 September 2017.Bain Capital and Cinven are pleased that Dr Günter von Au, the former Chief Executive Officer of Süd-Chemie AG, has joined the Supervisory Board of STADA. Dr von Au currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss chemicals group Clariant AG. He was CEO of Süd-Chemie AG from 2004 until 2012 and previously held leadership positions at Wacker Chemie AG for many years. In today"s constitutive session of the Supervisory Board, Dr von Au was elected Chairman.In addition, the court appointed representatives of the majority shareholders Bain Capital and Cinven to the Supervisory Board of STADA. Dr Michael Siefke, Managing Director in charge of Germany, and Benjamin Kunstler, Principal co-heading the European Healthcare sector team, will join the Supervisory Board on behalf of Bain Capital. Cinven will be represented by Bruno Schick, Partner and Head of Cinven Germany and Central Europe and Jan-Nicolas Garbe, Principal in the Healthcare sector team. Dr Eric Cornut as well as the employee representatives Jens Steegers (Deputy Chairman), Halil Duru and Dr Ute Pantke continue to serve on the Supervisory Board.Michael Siefke and Bruno Schick said: "We are delighted that Dr von Au has agreed to join the Supervisory Board of STADA as its new Chairman. His eminent track record in senior leadership positions will be of great value for the company. Dr von Au is a widely recognised business leader who, together with the new management team, will foster a culture of positive momentum, collaboration and respect at STADA."Dr Günter von Au, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STADA, said: "I very much look forward to working together with the new management team and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. STADA is set for a course of significant and very exciting change. I am determined to contribute significantly to support STADA"s leadership team and its highly qualified employees in reaching the Group"s ambitious strategic goals."For Bain CapitalHazel StevensonT +44 (0) 20 375 74 989M +44 (0) 798 600 97 20Ed Gascoigne-PeesT +44 (0) 20 375 74 984M +44 (0) 788 400 19 49For CinvenVanessa MaydonT +44 (0) 20 766 13325M +44 (0) 7802 961 902Lutz GolschT +49 69 92037 110M +49 173 651 7710Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital"s global team of approximately 220 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Dublin, London, Luxembourg, Munich, Melbourne, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo and has made investments in more than 300 companies to date. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity and venture capital, managing approximately USD 75 billion in total and leveraging the firm"s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.For more information, visit www.baincapitalprivateequity.com Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class European and global companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in key locations including: Frankfurt, London, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Hong Kong, and New York. Since 1988, Cinven funds have invested in 120 companies worth around EUR90 billion. Today Cinven has more than EUR15 billion in assets under management. Cinven takes a responsible strategic approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society.For more information, please visit www.cinven.com























27.09.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



