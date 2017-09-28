DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG elects Dr. Günter von Au as new Chairman





27-Sep-2017 / 16:49 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bad Vilbel, September 27, 2017 - At today"s constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG elected Dr. Günter von Au as its new Chairman.

On September 26, 2017 the District Court of Frankfurt am Main appointed Jan-Nicolas Garbe, Benjamin Kunstler, Bruno Schick, Dr. Michael Siefke and Dr. Günter von Au as new members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect after the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board along with four other members of the Supervisory Board had stepped down from their offices as of the end of September 25, 2017 (see the Company"s ad hoc release of August 25, 2017).





Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.