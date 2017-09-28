DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG elects Dr. Günter von Au as new Chairman

STADA Arzneimittel AG: Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG elects Dr. Günter von Au as new Chairman


Bad Vilbel, September 27, 2017 - At today"s constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG elected Dr. Günter von Au as its new Chairman.

On September 26, 2017 the District Court of Frankfurt am Main appointed Jan-Nicolas Garbe, Benjamin Kunstler, Bruno Schick, Dr. Michael Siefke and Dr. Günter von Au as new members of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect after the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board along with four other members of the Supervisory Board had stepped down from their offices as of the end of September 25, 2017 (see the Company"s ad hoc release of August 25, 2017).

 



