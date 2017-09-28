DGAP-News: Linde AG / Key word(s): Merger/AGM/EGM





Press release

Praxair shareholders approve merger with Linde



Munich, Danbury, 27 September 2017 - The shareholders of Praxair, Inc. today approved the merger of Praxair, Inc. with Linde AG with 83 per cent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Praxair common stock voted to approve the business combination, representing approximately 99 per cent of the total votes cast at a special shareholders meeting.

This approval represents the achievement of an essential condition for the transaction to close. A further condition to closing is the acceptance of the exchange offer of Linde plc dated 15 August 2017 for at least 75 per cent of the outstanding Linde AG shares. The acceptance period for the exchange offer of Linde plc ends on 24 October 2017 (24:00 hours CET). Other conditions to closing include the obtaining of antitrust approvals and the fulfilment of regulatory requirements. Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG expect the merger to be completed in the second half of 2018.

Linde AG shareholders may send any questions regarding the exchange by email to linde-praxair@georgeson.com or call the information agent provider Georgeson on 00 800 3917 3917 (toll-free in Europe) and 0044 20 7019 7156. The offer document is available free of charge on the Linde plc website at www.lindepraxairmerger.com. The offer document is also available free of charge on the BaFin website at www.bafin.de. Copies of the offer document will also be issued free of charge at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Taunusanlage 12, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (also available from Deutsche Bank by e-mail at dct.tender-offers@db.com or by fax at 0049 69 910 38794).

Information about the Linde Group can be found online at www.linde.com

For further information:

Media Relations



Dr. Frank Herkenhoff



Telephone +49.89.35757-1320

Investor Relations



Bernard Wang



Telephone +49.89.35757-1328





Anne Walther



Telephone +49.89.35757-1356



