DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG acquires Torqeedo GmbH

2017. szeptember 27., szerda, 18:10





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Takeover


DEUTZ AG acquires Torqeedo GmbH


27-Sep-2017 / 18:10 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DEUTZ AG acquires Torqeedo GmbH



Cologne/Gilching, 27 September 2017. Today, DEUTZ AG signed a deal to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Torqeedo GmbH, based near Munich. The transaction will take effect on 1 October 2017.



As part of its E-DEUTZ strategy, DEUTZ AG intends to extend its operations to include the development and manufacture of hybrid and all-electric system solutions for off-highway applications. The acquisition of Torqeedo GmbH forms the nucleus of the E-DEUTZ strategy and will speed up the development of hybrid and electric drives at DEUTZ and enable the Company to launch them in its current core markets sooner. The E-DEUTZ strategy and this transaction will strengthen DEUTZ"s expertise in innovative drive technologies.



DEUTZ will initially invest around EUR100 million in the E-DEUTZ strategy, the majority of which will be spent on the acquisition of Torqeedo with its strong expertise in electric drives and system integration. The investment will be financed from available cash. DEUTZ will consolidate Torqeedo from 1 October 2017 and will continue to operate its rapidly growing electric motors business under the established brand.


Contact:

Christian Krupp

Head of Finance, Investor & Public Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)221 822-5400

Fax: +49 (0)221 822-15-5401

E-Mail: krupp.c@deutz.com







27-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 822 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 822 3525
E-mail: ir@deutz.com
Internet: www.deutz.com
ISIN: DE0006305006
WKN: 630500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



613649  27-Sep-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=613649&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum