Deutsche Oel & Gas Group: 2017 drilling season terminated prematurely





Luxembourg, 27 September 2017: Deutsche Oel & Gas Group has terminated prematurely the 2017 drilling season and will now concentrate all its efforts on the 2018 season. Important equipment was unable to be delivered in time to the production region. The measures originally planned for 2017 are now being deferred until next year. All gas delivery obligations for 2017 and 2018 will be met in full by the natural gas production that is already up and running.





Deutsche Oel & Gas initially plans to complete well KLU#3 and to go into production in early 2018. This should then be followed by the planning and commissioning of the oil infrastructure.





Despite the early end to the drilling season, natural gas production was positive in the first half of 2017, with gross production revenues increasing by 89 percent over the prior year period to USD 17.1 million. Total natural gas production amounted to 2.7 billion cubic feet.



Contact:



Thomas Knipp/Marco Quacken



Members of the Board of Directors



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



Email: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Tel.: +352 2786 2290

















