Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. approves issue of B and C bonus shares to shareholders





Luxembourg, 27 September 2017: The Board of Directors of Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. has agreed to issue B and C bonus shares to all current holders of B and C Class shares. The company"s main shareholder and the company itself are excluded from the allocation. The decision is in line with the proposals presented by the company at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 June 2017.





The bonus shares shall be issued by means of a notarised capital increase of the company (capitalisation of retained earnings), observing the rules as prescribed by law or by the Articles of Association on the company"s authorised capital.





A total of 2,132,190 B bonus shares shall be issued to B shareholders and 247,729 C bonus shares to C shareholders on the basis of the following calculation key: 0.0592 B bonus shares shall be issued for each old B share. 0.0629 C bonus shares shall be issued for each old C share. The exact timetable for issuing the bonus shares shall be determined at a later point in time and shareholders notified in good time.



Contact:



Thomas Knipp/Marco Quacken



Members of the Board of Directors



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



Email: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Tel.: +352 2786 2290

















