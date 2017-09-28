

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. beschließt Ausgabe von Gratisaktien an Aktionäre der Klassen B und C





Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. beschließt Ausgabe von Gratisaktien an Aktionäre der Klassen B und C





Luxemburg, 27. September 2017: Der Verwaltungsrat der Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. hat beschlossen, an alle Aktionäre der Aktienklassen B und C Gratisaktien auszugeben. Von der Zuteilung ausgenommen sind der Hauptaktionär der Gesellschaft sowie die Gesellschaft selbst. Der Beschluss steht im Einklang mit den auf der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 29. Juni 2017 erläuterten Vorschlägen des Unternehmens.





Die Gratisaktienausgabe soll durch eine notariell beurkundete Kapitalerhöhung der Gesellschaft (durch Kapitalisierung von vorgetragenen Gewinnen) erfolgen unter Anwendung der gesetzlich und statutarisch vorgesehenen Regeln zum genehmigten Kapital der Gesellschaft.





Insgesamt sollen 2.132.190 Gratisaktien der Klasse B an die Aktionäre der Klasse B und 247.729 Gratisaktien der Klasse C an die Aktionäre der Klasse C ausgegeben werden. Somit liegt folgender Berechnungsschlüssel zugrunde: Für je eine 1 Altaktie der Klasse B werden 0,0592 Gratisaktien der Klasse B ausgegeben. Für je 1 Altaktie der Klasse C werden 0,0629 Gratisaktien der Klasse C ausgegeben. Der genaue zeitliche Ablauf der Gratisaktienausgabe wird zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt festgelegt und den Aktionären rechtzeitig mitgeteilt.



Kontakt:



Thomas Knipp/Marco Quacken



Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.



E-Mail: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com



Tel.: +352 2786 2290

















