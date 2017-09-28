DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. beschließt Ausgabe von Gratisaktien an Aktionäre der Klassen B und C

2017. szeptember 27., szerda, 19:17





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. beschließt Ausgabe von Gratisaktien an Aktionäre der Klassen B und C


27.09.2017 / 19:17 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. beschließt Ausgabe von Gratisaktien an Aktionäre der Klassen B und C


Luxemburg, 27. September 2017: Der Verwaltungsrat der Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A. hat beschlossen, an alle Aktionäre der Aktienklassen B und C Gratisaktien auszugeben. Von der Zuteilung ausgenommen sind der Hauptaktionär der Gesellschaft sowie die Gesellschaft selbst. Der Beschluss steht im Einklang mit den auf der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 29. Juni 2017 erläuterten Vorschlägen des Unternehmens.


Die Gratisaktienausgabe soll durch eine notariell beurkundete Kapitalerhöhung der Gesellschaft (durch Kapitalisierung von vorgetragenen Gewinnen) erfolgen unter Anwendung der gesetzlich und statutarisch vorgesehenen Regeln zum genehmigten Kapital der Gesellschaft.


Insgesamt sollen 2.132.190 Gratisaktien der Klasse B an die Aktionäre der Klasse B und 247.729 Gratisaktien der Klasse C an die Aktionäre der Klasse C ausgegeben werden. Somit liegt folgender Berechnungsschlüssel zugrunde: Für je eine 1 Altaktie der Klasse B werden 0,0592 Gratisaktien der Klasse B ausgegeben. Für je 1 Altaktie der Klasse C werden 0,0629 Gratisaktien der Klasse C ausgegeben. Der genaue zeitliche Ablauf der Gratisaktienausgabe wird zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt festgelegt und den Aktionären rechtzeitig mitgeteilt.

Kontakt:

Thomas Knipp/Marco Quacken

Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats

Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

E-Mail: presse@deutsche-oel-gas.com

Tel.: +352 2786 2290










27.09.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Oel & Gas S.A.

45, Boulevard du Prince Henri

1724 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Telefon: +49 (0) 800 184 0214
Fax: +352 229 999 5499
E-Mail: investor@deutsche-oel-gas.com
Internet: http://www.deutsche-oel-gas.com/
ISIN: DE000DGAS529
WKN: DGAS52
Börsen: Open Market in Frankfurt





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



613681  27.09.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=613681&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum