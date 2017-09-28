DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: announces a workforce reduction as part of merger efforts and year 2018 target of +EUR15M EBITDA
2017. szeptember 28., csütörtök, 07:30
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
Fyber N.V.
Fyber N.V. made several acquisitions over the past few years including Falk Realtime, Heyzap and Inneractive, all companies in the advertising technology (ad tech) space that have many synergies and complementary products. This past July, Fyber N.V. appointed Ziv Elul, former Inneractive co-founder and CEO, to CEO of the Fyber N.V. group, with the intention of bringing to a more comprehensive merger of the various business units, and with the goal of improving the operational efficiency of the Company.
Last week, Fyber N.V. announced its first positive adjusted EBITDA quarter, and shared that it will focus on increasing EBITDA margins. The company also updated an outlook for 2018 with positive EBITDA of over EUR15m.
"In the past few months we have put together a unified corporate management which has been focused on driving our revenue growth, while identifying synergies and redundancies that can help improve operational efficiency across the group," said Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber N.V., "Our workforce reduction was a very difficult decision but ultimately it is a natural part of a merger and is a result of our focus on technology (such as programmatic trading and data) which allows us to scale quickly with less manpower. I am confident this will allow Fyber N.V. to be more agile as we continue pushing towards growth, profitability and technological excellence through product innovation."
About Fyber N.V.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
613749 28.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]