DGAP-News: Nanogate SE improves its margin in the first half of the year and expects sales of over EUR 250 million over the medium term
DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Nanogate SE improves its margin in the first half of the year and expects sales of over EUR 250 million over the medium term
Sales increase 81 % in the first half of the year to EUR 94.5 million - Consolidated EBITDA sees an even greater increase of 86 % to around EUR 11 million - EBITDA margin improves to 11.6 % - Consolidated net income increases to EUR 1.4 million - Raised forecast for 2017 confirmed - New medium-term target defined: Sales to rise to over EUR 250 million over next five years
Göttelborn, Germany, September 28, 2017. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, achieved strong business development and improved profitability in the first half of 2017. Sales rose 81 % to a record EUR 94.5 million, the Group benefiting here from strong demand and consolidation effects. Despite significant transaction costs, consolidated EBITDA rose faster than sales by 86 % to around EUR 11 million. The EBITDA margin improved to 11.6 %. The consolidated result for the period increased around 18 % to EUR 1.4 million. As a supplement to its forecast for fiscal 2017 as a whole, which was adjusted upwards in August, Nanogate published its new medium-term target to break the EUR 250 million Group sales threshold, while continuously increasing its margin over the next five years.
According to Nanogate SE CEO Ralf Zastrau, "In the first half of 2017, Nanogate generated the best half-year result in the company"s history, benefiting significantly from its international expansion. Firstly, we received a boost in growth thanks in part to our new majority equity holding in U.S. company Nanogate Jay Systems. Secondly, we were able to kick off initial projects as part of the technology transfer between our new site in the U.S. and our European companies. The company is expanding internationally and so the Group is now operating as a societas Europaea, which promises to raise its profile even further. Given its large order base, Nanogate is optimistic about its future course of business, having already increased its forecast for the entire year in August following the positive development in the first half of the year. We remain committed to growth over the medium term. Within the next five years, Nanogate intends to exceed EUR 250 million in sales, while at the same time continuously increasing its margin."
Consolidated EBITDA Shows Particularly Strong Growth
Our profitability increased significantly thanks to the high level of demand and our international expansion. EBITDA rose particularly strongly compared to sales by 86 % to around EUR 11.0 million (previous year: EUR 5.9 million). The EBITDA margin improved from 11.3 % to 11.6 %. Depreciation increased as anticipated, given the expansion. EBIT nevertheless increased significantly by 79 % to EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 2.3 million). The financial result is primarily shaped by the increasing financing costs due to the investments and the acquisition of the majority equity holding in the U.S. Although depreciation and financing costs increased as anticipated, the consolidated net income for the half-year improved to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 1.2 million). The greater number of shares due to capital increases has led to earnings per share of EUR 0.33 (previous year: EUR 0.36).
Financial Position Remains Strong
Outlook
New Medium-Term Target
The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V., Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH and U.S. company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the U.S. and Turkey.
True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.
