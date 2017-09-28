DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Dr. Claudio Albrecht appointed CEO and Mark Keatley CFO of STADA Arzneimittel AG





28.09.2017 / 08:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Five new Supervisory Board members appointed- Supervisory Board elects Dr. Günter von Au as new Chairman

Bad Vilbel, September 28, 2017 - On September 27, 2017 the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG appointed Dr. Claudio Albrecht as new Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect. Dr. Albrecht succeeds Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink who had held the office of Chairman of the Executive Board on an interim basis since July 4, 2017. Mark Keatley will take over the position of Chief Financial Officer from his interim predecessor Dr. Bernhard Düttmann, also with immediate effect. Dr. Barthold Piening, Chief Technical Officer at STADA, will keep his position on the Executive Board.

"We are extremely pleased that we have been able to attract Dr. Claudio Albrecht and Mark Keatley, two managers with extensive experience in the international pharmaceutical and generics industry. With their expertise, they are exactly the right people to move the transformation process that has already been initiated forward and to help STADA sustainably achieve more growth", says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Günter von Au. "We would like to express our sincere thanks to Mr. Willink and Dr. Düttmann for leading STADA through a very important phase and for taking the company another step in the right direction with their extraordinary level of commitment."

"STADA is a company rich in history, with highly-motivated employees and tremendous potential", says Dr. Albrecht, new Chairman of the Executive Board. "Together, we will work toward making STADA more efficient and expanding it into a major international group."

Dr. Albrecht was CEO and Chairman of generics manufacturer Actavis Group until its sale to Watson in 2012. He previously held the position of CEO at Ratiopharm Group. Albrecht started his career in the generics division of Sandoz.

Keatley served as Chief Financial Officer at Actavis Group until its sale. Prior to joining Actavis, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Famar, a European contract manufacturer for the healthcare industry.

Shortly before the appointment of the new Executive Board members, the STADA Supervisory Board elected Dr. Günter von Au as its new Chairman in the course of its constituent meeting (see the Company"s ad hoc release of September 27, 2017).

On September 26, 2017 the District Court of Frankfurt am Main had appointed Jan-Nicolas Garbe, Benjamin Kunstler, Bruno Schick, Dr. Michael Siefke and Dr. Günter von Au as new Supervisory Board members with immediate effect until the end of the Company"s next ordinary Annual General Meeting after members of the STADA Supervisory Board had stepped down from their offices as of the end of September 25, 2017 (see the Company"s ad hoc release of August 25, 2017).





Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.