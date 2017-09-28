DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal





MUBEA ENGINEERING AG AND DR. THOMAS MUHR BETEILIGUNGS AG: LAUNCH OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF SHARES IN FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG





28.09.2017 / 17:34







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO U.S. PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.





PRESS RELEASE 28 September 2017

MUBEA ENGINEERING AG AND DR. THOMAS MUHR BETEILIGUNGS AG:

LAUNCH OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF SHARES IN

FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG

Mubea Engineering AG and Dr. Thomas Muhr Beteiligungs AG (together, the "Sellers") today announced their launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors (the "Transaction") of in total up to 616,500 existing shares (the "Placing Shares") in Feintool International Holding AG (the "Company"). The Placing Shares represent approx. 13.81 % of the Company"s registered share capital, resulting in the Sellers" remaining shareholding in the Company post Transaction of down to 0 %.





Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the Transaction. The placement price is subject to an agreement between Berenberg and the Sellers at the close of the bookbuilding process, and the results of the Transaction will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions precedent.

This information is information that Mubea Engineering AG and Dr. Thomas Muhr Beteiligungs AG made public in compliance with applicable laws. The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 28 September 2017.