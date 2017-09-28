DGAP-News: MUBEA ENGINEERING AG AND DR. THOMAS MUHR BETEILIGUNGS AG: LAUNCH OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OF SHARES IN FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
2017. szeptember 28., csütörtök, 17:34
DGAP-News: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG / Key word(s): Disposal
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO U.S. PERSONS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.
MUBEA ENGINEERING AG AND DR. THOMAS MUHR BETEILIGUNGS AG:
Mubea Engineering AG and Dr. Thomas Muhr Beteiligungs AG (together, the "Sellers") today announced their launch of an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors (the "Transaction") of in total up to 616,500 existing shares (the "Placing Shares") in Feintool International Holding AG (the "Company"). The Placing Shares represent approx. 13.81 % of the Company"s registered share capital, resulting in the Sellers" remaining shareholding in the Company post Transaction of down to 0 %.
This information is information that Mubea Engineering AG and Dr. Thomas Muhr Beteiligungs AG made public in compliance with applicable laws. The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 28 September 2017.
614161 28.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]