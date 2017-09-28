DGAP-News: Pharnext S.A. / Key word(s): Conference





Paris, France, 5:45pm, September 28, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the 4th International Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference.

The presentation will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 4 th , 2017

Time: 4:00pm CEST

Venue: Wyss Center in Geneva, Switzerland



If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event, please send an email to Anne Hennecke at anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu.

About Pharnext



Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.





The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).





For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

CONTACTS: