Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.09.2017 / 19:14


Aves One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 29, 2017
German: http://www.avesone.com/de/aves_investoren_publikationen.html
English: http://www.avesone.com/en/aves_investoren_publikationen.html














Language: English
Company: Aves One AG

Große Elbstrasse 45

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com





 
