DGAP-AFR: Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2017. szeptember 28., csütörtök, 19:14
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aves One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aves One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aves One AG
|Große Elbstrasse 45
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.avesone.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
614245 28.09.2017
