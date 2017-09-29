DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





29 September 2017

DIC Asset AG announces changes to its Management Board

- Sonja Wärntges named as new CEO, effective 1 October 2017

- Dirk Hasselbring appointed new member of the Management Board, responsible for Funds Business

- Management Board term of office extended for Johannes von Mutius, CIO

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

The Supervisory Board has appointed Sonja Wärntges, currently member of the Management Board, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIC Asset AG. Ms Wärntges will assume her new role on 1 October 2017. She will continue to oversee Finance & Controlling, in addition to leading the company as CEO.

Dirk Hasselbring will join the Management Board on 1 October 2017 to oversee the Funds Business in a newly formed Management Board function. Mr Hasselbring has been serving as Managing Director of DIC Fund Balance GmbH since 1 June 2017.

The Supervisory Board also extended the term of office for Management Board member Johannes von Mutius, currently serving as CIO. He will continue to oversee the Investment Business.

Sonja Wärntges and Johannes von Mutius were appointed to their roles for a term until 31 December 2020, Dirk Hasselbring until the end of May 2020. Aydin Karaduman, present Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of DIC Asset AG, will resign from his position on the Management Board at the end of 30 September 2017.

