DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG announces changes to its Management Board

2017. szeptember 28., csütörtök, 21:05





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


DIC Asset AG announces changes to its Management Board


28-Sep-2017 / 21:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



29 September 2017



DIC Asset AG announces changes to its Management Board



- Sonja Wärntges named as new CEO, effective 1 October 2017



- Dirk Hasselbring appointed new member of the Management Board, responsible for Funds Business



- Management Board term of office extended for Johannes von Mutius, CIO



 



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



The Supervisory Board has appointed Sonja Wärntges, currently member of the Management Board, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIC Asset AG. Ms Wärntges will assume her new role on 1 October 2017. She will continue to oversee Finance & Controlling, in addition to leading the company as CEO.



Dirk Hasselbring will join the Management Board on 1 October 2017 to oversee the Funds Business in a newly formed Management Board function. Mr Hasselbring has been serving as Managing Director of DIC Fund Balance GmbH since 1 June 2017.



The Supervisory Board also extended the term of office for Management Board member Johannes von Mutius, currently serving as CIO. He will continue to oversee the Investment Business.



Sonja Wärntges and Johannes von Mutius were appointed to their roles for a term until 31 December 2020, Dirk Hasselbring until the end of May 2020. Aydin Karaduman, present Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of DIC Asset AG, will resign from his position on the Management Board at the end of 30 September 2017.



DIC Asset AG

The Management Board






Contact:

DIC Asset AG

Laila Ayadi

Executive Assistant to the Management Board

Neue Mainzer Str. 20, Maintor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1122

L.Ayadi@dic-asset.de







28-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20 * MainTor

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1462
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A1TNJ22, DE000A12T648
WKN: A1X3XX, A1TNJ2, A12T64
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



614273  28-Sep-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=614273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum