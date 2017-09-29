DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





29.09.2017 / 08:19





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



zooplus AG



Sonnenstraße 15



80331 München



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

29.09.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

7130478







29.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

