Volkswagen Group increases Provision for Recall Actions in North America

 



In the third quarter negative special items of ca. EUR2.5 billion EUR are expected to burden the Operating Result. The reason is an increase in provisions relating to the buyback/retrofit program for 2.0l TDI vehicles, which is part of the settlements in North America that is proving to be far more technically complex and time consuming.



The complete Interim Report of the Volkswagen Group for the period January-September 2017 will be published on October 27th.










