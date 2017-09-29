







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Peter

Last name(s):

Lauterbach



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG





b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Option





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of an option to subscribe for 500,000 shares at an option exercise price of EUR 3.81 per share

- Share (ISIN DE000A1EMG56)

- Exercise price of EUR 3.81 per share

- One subscription right entitles to subscribe for one share

- The subscription rights can be exercised for the first time in the first exercise period after the expiry of four years after the issue date. The subscription rights can be exercised for the last time six years after the year following the issue date.

Transaction as part of a stock option program.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-08-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



