DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





29.09.2017 / 15:00





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



MorphoSys AG



Semmelweisstr. 7



82152 Planegg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

Ende September 2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

29.345.748







29.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

