DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2017
2017. szeptember 29., péntek, 15:30
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2017.
In the first half of the fiscal year 2017, UET generated consolidated revenues of 27.528 mn EUR. This represents -6.089 mn EUR or -18 % compared with the same period of the previous year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and increased to 1.281 mn EUR from 1.048 mn EUR of the same period of the prior year.
The operating cash flow was positive and amounted to 1.482 mn EUR (previous year: 1.368 mn EUR). On June 30th 2017, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 0.972 mn EUR.
More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2017 (German version only), which is now available for download on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
614613 29.09.2017
