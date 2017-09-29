DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2017

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous


UET United Electronic Technology AG: releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2017


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


  • Consolidated revenues of 27.528 mn EUR

  • EBITDA for the group positive with 1.281 mn EUR

  • EBIT for the UET Group is 0.167 mn EUR

  • Operating cash flow amounted to 1.482 mn EUR

Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2017.



In the first half of the fiscal year 2017, UET generated consolidated revenues of 27.528 mn EUR. This represents -6.089 mn EUR or -18 % compared with the same period of the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and increased to 1.281 mn EUR from 1.048 mn EUR of the same period of the prior year.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to +0.167 mn EUR (compared with a negative result of 0.965 mn EUR in the previous year). Earnings of ordinary operating activities totaled -0.101 mn EUR in the first half of 2017, in comparison with -1.328 mn EUR last year. The consolidated result of the first half of the fiscal year 2017 was -0.141 mn EUR (previous year: -1.294 mn EUR).



The operating cash flow was positive and amounted to 1.482 mn EUR (previous year: 1.368 mn EUR). On June 30th 2017, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 0.972 mn EUR.



More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2017 (German version only), which is now available for download on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.





Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert

Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com















