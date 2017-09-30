DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Forecast adjustment for full year 2017. Structured, competitive bidding process ended: No sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH
2017. szeptember 29., péntek, 20:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Keyword: Change in Forecast
Structured, competitive bidding process ended: No sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH
As a result of the deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG and the below-target performance of the Segment Sports as well as the aforementioned unplanned costs, the Management Board is currently assuming Group sales of between EUR 250 million and EUR 280 million (previously between EUR 480 million and EUR 520 million). Taking into account the holding costs as well as the financial expenses and taxes, the Management Board expects in total a higher Group result attributable to shareholders of between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million (previously between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 3.5 million). If the general meeting of Highlight Communications AG decides on a dividend, the Group result attributable to shareholders will increase by the dividend right of Constantin Medien AG if business performance remains the same.
Furthermore, the Management Board of Constantin Medien AG today decided to end the structured, competitive bidding process regarding a possible sale of Sport1 GmbH and Sport1 Media GmbH with immediate effect. As the Constantin Medien Group concentrates on the Segment Sports, its focus lies particularly on the strategic and operative further development of the 360 sports platform SPORT1 and the production company PLAZAMEDIA.
Contact:
Contact IR:
Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
614765 29-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG acquires stake in Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erwirbt Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2017.09.27. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG erweitert strategische Ausrichtung und erschließt Geschäftsfeld Governance, Risk & Compliance
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus to Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment
[2017.09.26. 10:32]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]