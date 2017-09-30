DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Change in Vapiano SE Executive Board





30-Sep-2017 / 13:14 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Bonn, 30 September 2017 - The company has agreed today with Mario C. Bauer on his wish and solely out of personal reasons to terminate his board appointment as of 31 December 2017. He will continue to advise the company exclusively until 31 December 2018 in order to support the company in its plans for growth in new restaurants and new markets, based on the existing strategy published by the company. Mr Bauer has agreed to prolong the term of the lock up period covering the shares hold by him from 30 June 2018 to 31 December 2018.





