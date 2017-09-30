DGAP-Adhoc: Change in Vapiano SE Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Change in Vapiano SE Executive Board


30-Sep-2017 / 13:14 CET/CEST


Bonn, 30 September 2017 - The company has agreed today with Mario C. Bauer on his wish and solely out of personal reasons to terminate his board appointment as of 31 December 2017. He will continue to advise the company exclusively until 31 December 2018 in order to support the company in its plans for growth in new restaurants and new markets, based on the existing strategy  published by the company. Mr Bauer has agreed to prolong the term of the lock up period covering the shares hold by him from 30 June 2018 to 31 December 2018.







