DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Endowed chair at the German Cancer Research Centre commences work thanks to a one-million Euro donation from CTS EVENTIM
DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Sustainability
PRESS RELEASE
Endowed chair at the German Cancer Research Centre commences work thanks to a one-million Euro donation from CTS EVENTIM
- PD Karsten Rippe takes up the Chair in Chromatin Networks
- World-class basic research for personalised cancer therapies
- Biggest donation in the history of CTS EVENTIM
Heidelberg/Munich, 1 October 2017. The German Cancer Research Centre (Deutsches Krebsforschungsinstitut, DKFZ) has created an endowed Chair in Chromatin Networks with the University of Heidelberg. PD Karsten Rippe, a biophysicist, will take up the Chair and will lead this department of the DKFZ. The new professorship is funded by CTS EVENTIM, one of the world"s leading providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. The company is providing the sum of one million Euro - the highest sum it has ever donated.
Karsten Rippe commented by saying, "I am delighted that the DKFZ and Uni Heidelberg have placed their trust in me. My special thanks are extended to the remarkable commitment shown by CTS EVENTIM. This generous support enables us to conduct basic research, the findings of which will hopefully benefit many cancer patients in the form of personalised therapy."
Rippe and his team want to glean the maximum amount of information from tumour samples, using automated analysis of thousands of cells. Due to the fact that cancer cells differ in many characteristics from one tumour to another, doctors in the future shall be enabled to adapt cancer drugs in such a way that no cancer cell can escape treatment.
Scientists already use sequential analyses to read out the entire DNA of tumours. However, the method has its limitations - every tumour sample contains a mixture of tens of thousands of cells, including different kinds of cancer cells and healthy cells. Important information about the characteristics and differences between different tumour cells are obscured as a result. That is the reason why Karsten Rippe is now focusing on analysing thousands of individual cells from each tumour.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, who has already been involved for many years in the Advisory Council of the DKFZ, added that "Fighting cancer is still one of the greatest challenges we face, even in this age of the knowledge society. We therefore want to do what we can to support Mr Rippe and his team in this important work. Supporting cutting-edge research in Germany is also close to our heart. With its enormous expertise and many years of experience, the DKFZ is the best possible partner for us in both these endeavours."
