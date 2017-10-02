DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Munich, October 2, 2017



In the period from September 25, 2017 to, and including, September 29, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 390,882 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









25. September 2017

77,927

186.1848

26. September 2017

78,697

185.5458

27. September 2017

78,253

186.8483

28. September 2017

78,173

186.7349

29. September 2017

77,832

188.3022



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, September 29, 2017

amounts to 12,824,168 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

