02.10.2017 / 09:59


Munich, October 2, 2017

In the period from September 25, 2017 to, and including, September 29, 2017
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 390,882 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



















25. September 201777,927186.1848
26. September 201778,697185.5458
27. September 201778,253186.8483
28. September 201778,173186.7349
29. September 201777,832188.3022

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, September 29, 2017
amounts to 12,824,168 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).














Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
